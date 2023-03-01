Marcia Cross to Attend Series Mania as Guest of Honor

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcia Cross, star of Melrose Place and Desperate Housewives, is set to attend Series Mania as a guest of honor and will offer a masterclass looking back on her 40-year career.

Series Mania has also given her a carte blanche to present an episode of two series from her filmography. The masterclass will take place on March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Nouveau Siecle in Lille, while the carte blanche event is scheduled for March 22 at 2 p.m. at UGC in Lille.

Cross is most known for her role as Bree Van de Kamp on Desperate Housewives, for which she received three Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy nomination. Most recently, she starred as a recurring character on Monarch, as well as on YOU.