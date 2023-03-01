John Landgraf, Simran Sethi Promoted in Disney Reorganization

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden has put in place her senior executive team, which sees expanded responsibilities for John Landgraf and Simran Sethi.

Landgraf, currently chairman of FX Content and FX Productions, will now oversee National Geographic and Onyx as well.

Sethi becomes executive VP of programming and content strategy for ABC Entertainment and Freeform, taking over duties for the youth-skewing network from Tara Duncan, who will focus on Onyx Collective as president. Sethi continues to report to Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group.

Duncan and Courteney Monroe, president of content at National Geographic, will now report to Landgraf.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, reports to Erwich for streaming responsibilities and will now also report to him across the development and programming of Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Disney Television Studios remains under Eric Schrier, who expands his responsibilities to include its global original television strategy.

Debra O’Connell continues to oversee networks and ABC Owned Television Stations and add research, labor relations and TV business operations to her remit.

Walden has oversight across ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective.