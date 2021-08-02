Foxtel Group Pacts with Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The Foxtel Group and Amazon Prime Video have signed a deal to integrate the Prime Video app into Foxtel set-top boxes by the end of the year.

The new partnership will allow Foxtel customers with a Prime membership and on iQ3, iQ4 set-top boxes, or Foxtel’s soon-to-launch iQ5, to access the collection of movies and TV shows available on Prime Video, via the touch of a button on their remote control.

The deal will see the Amazon Prime Video app added to Foxtel’s content offering of more than 16,000 hours of movies and TV shows, along with access to other popular streaming apps, including Netflix, ABC iview, SBS On Demand and YouTube.

Patrick Delany, Foxtel Group CEO, said: “This agreement is a significant milestone in our transformation strategy, bringing another entertainment powerhouse to our Foxtel customers and giving them convenient access to even more world-class entertainment.

“It accelerates our strategy for Foxtel to be an aggregator of the world’s best streaming content, adding to the apps we already have on Foxtel set-tops, including Netflix, ABC iView, SBS On Demand and YouTube.”

Hushidar Kharas, head of Amazon Prime Video Australia, said: “As a customer-obsessed company, we are always looking for new ways to be more accessible to our customers. By distributing with leading subscription television services like Foxtel, Prime Video’s content will be even more accessible to entertainment hungry Australians and give them greater access to watch new releases such as the upcoming Amazon Exclusive series Nine Perfect Strangers and the Australian Amazon Original Series Back to the Rafters. This launch will also allow more of our customers to access the Prime Video Store and rent or buy their favorite new release and classic movies via the Foxtel set-tops.”