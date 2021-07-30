Friday, July 30, 2021
NATPE Streaming Plus Unveils Confirmed Speakers

Chelsea Regan


NATPE has revealed the theme for the third annual NATPE Streaming Plus, as well as the first wave of companies confirmed to participate at the event.

With the theme of “Choosing a Streaming Lane,” NATPE Streaming Plus will reflect on how the industry’s leading streaming platforms are redefining their position based on business or revenue models—such as FAST, AVOD, SVOD or a combination. Already confirmed to speak at the event are execs from HBO Max, MAG Consulting, Roku, Sator, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Tubi, Univision and ViacomCBS Streaming, with more to be announced.

NATPE Streaming Plus, which went virtual last year amid Covid-19, will return as a hybrid in-person and virtual event this year. It will take place at the W Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, California on September 14.

JP Bommel, NATPE’s president and CEO, said: “Over the five decades that NATPE has stood as a constant in television, we have seen countless innovations that have shifted the way we do business. We are proud to be a home for content. As we move toward the third year of Streaming Plus, we are honored to be the go-to event for the evolving streaming industry.”











