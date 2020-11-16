International Emmy Awards Sets Host, Presenter Lineup

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Mansha Daswani 2 days ago Top Stories


Actor Richard Kind will host this year’s International Emmy Awards, which will be streamed live on November 23.

Live streaming from the www.iemmys.tv website next Monday at 11 a.m. EST, the International Emmys will honor shows in the arts programming, current affairs, comedy, documentary, drama series, news, non-scripted entertainment, short-form series, telenovela and TV movie/mini-series categories.

Kind, a TV, film and stage actor, will host live from New York City. “How lucky am I to be the first Biden-era American representative to the International Emmys!” said Kind about hosting. Kind’s credits include Argo, Inside Out, Spin City and Mad About You, among many others.

The presenter lineup for this year’s ceremony includes Kelsey Asbille, Paul Blackthorne, Titus Burgess, Tim Daly, Indira Varna, Haluk Bilginer, Caroline Peters, Caua Reymond, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Fu Xiaotian.











