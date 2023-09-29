Viaplay Group & Formula 1 Ink Deal for the Netherlands

ADVERTISEMENT

Viaplay Group and Formula 1 have entered a strategic partnership in the Netherlands that gives customers access to F1 TV Pro as part of their subscriptions.

This F1 TV Pro access comes alongside Viaplay’s Formula 1 coverage and full live sports lineup, including Premier League football, PDC darts and more. The agreement covers the 2024 FIA Formula 1 season. F1 TV Pro will also remain available in the Netherlands as a stand-alone product.

In addition, Viaplay and Max Verstappen have a long-term partnership under which the Dutch driver appears in Viaplay programming, such as the international documentaries Verstappen—Lion Unleashed and Anatomy of a Champion and has an ambassadorial role for the service.

Verstappen said: “Working with Viaplay is hugely enjoyable, and I’m proud of the unique content we deliver together to fans in the Netherlands and around the world. It’s great news that Viaplay and F1 TV Pro are now teaming up and bringing Dutch audiences even closer to the action every race weekend.”

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group’s president and CEO, commented: “We’re creating an outstanding sports streaming product that fans across the Netherlands simply cannot miss. Formula 1’s Max Verstappen, the Premier League’s Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Erik ten Hag, three-time PDC world champ Michael van Gerwen and mor—Viaplay offers the biggest Dutch personalities in sports, week in, week out. Adding this first-of-its-kind partnership with F1 TV Pro means even more options, immersive racing experiences and insights for our subscribers, and puts us in pole position for the future.”

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group’s executive VP and chief sports and business development officer, aid: “The Netherlands is one of the world’s most exciting Formula 1 markets, with a rich motorsport heritage, a local legend rewriting the record books, and millions of passionate and knowledgeable fans. This creates great opportunities for both a broad streaming product such as Viaplay and a specialized service like F1 TV Pro. Working together, with the added support of our partnership with Max Verstappen, is a win-win for supporters and for each platform.”

Ian Holmes, Formula One director of media rights and content creation, added: “We’re very excited to bring F1 TV Pro to even more fans in the Netherlands thanks to this innovative partnership, which represents a new model for us in the territory. Viaplay subscribers will now be able to complement their existing high-quality F1 experience with F1 TV Pro’s exciting features and vast content library.”