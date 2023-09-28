New Head of TV Sales at Global Screen

ADVERTISEMENT

TELEPOOL has revealed changes in the executive team at its world sales brand, Global Screen, as Julia Weber exits her role as head of sales and acquisitions.

Brianne Bonney will now take over as head of TV sales at Global Screen, starting November 1. Based in Munich, Bonney will lead the Global Screen TV distribution team in its sales efforts across the company’s large and diverse TV films and series portfolio. She will also directly spearhead TV sales, notably to English-speaking territories. She has previously held senior sales positions at distribution companies such as Bavaria Media International, Red Arrow International and Global Agency.

Klaus Rasmussen will further expand the feature film division, and Ulrike Schröder will be responsible for the acquisition of high-quality content.

Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann, CEO at TELEPOOL, commented, “With her talent, charisma and excellent taste for international titles, Julia Weber has successfully shaped Global Screen for many years and has represented the Telepool brand perfectly to all our partners around the world. We are very grateful to her for her outstanding commitment to the Telepool Group and wish her only the very best for her future.”

Weber said: “After many exciting years and successful films, I am leaving the company with a lot of fulfillment and pride to take on new challenges. Global Screen is in a strong position with a great team and looks to the future with great confidence. I would like to thank the managing directors and shareholders for the trust in me.”

Higuchi-Zitzmann added, “We are very pleased that we have been able to recruit Brianne as the new head of TV sales for Global Screen. With an excellent team of experienced sales colleagues, she will continue to expand global sales of TV and streaming programs. Our focus here is on growing international series and formats in both acquisition and sales. In addition to the large international network that Brianne brings with her through leading roles in top international distribution companies, she will make the new business unit more dynamic and expand formats and remakes.”