S4C Digital Media Appoints Advisor to the Commercial Growth Fund

ADVERTISEMENT

S4C Digital Media has appointed Laura Franses as advisor to the Commercial Growth Fund.

Launching in October as part of S4C’s commercial strategy, the new fund will provide money and support in exchange for equity to Welsh companies that have high-growth potential and are aligned with S4C’s aims.

Previously, Franses set up and ran the Channel 4 Growth Fund, resulting in a portfolio of 13 investments, of which seven companies sold, including Eleven Films (creators of Sex Education), Whisper Films (sports producers sold to Sony), True North (sold to Sky) and Voltage (sold to BBC Studios). She joins most recently from ITV, where she worked on the launch of the digital platform ITVX.

Franses said: “I’m delighted to join S4C as an advisor and turbocharge the newly created Growth Fund.

“Wales is gaining significant traction on the international stage, and I am looking forward to building on that.

“S4C brings Welsh programming to global audiences, working with Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort Channel to launch Welsh Wednesdays in the U.S., co-producing Channel Four’s top-rated drama The Light in the Hall and selling Welsh-language drama Dal y Mellt/Rough Cut to Netflix.”

S4C Chief Executive Sian Doyle added: “Laura’s appointment is a great boost to S4C and the Commercial Growth Fund.

“She has a huge amount of talent, creativity and experience that will help us maximize the impact of the fund.

“S4C is committed to investing in Wales and Welsh talent.”