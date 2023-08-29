NATPE Slates Global Agency CEO for Keynote

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Global has tapped Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, to deliver a keynote.

Pinto is set to discuss the themes currently reshaping the landscape of television. He is among a host of executives and key players that the market, taking place from January 16 to 18 at the InterContinental Miami, has added to its program agenda.

NATPE has also lined up Chris M. Williams, founder and CEO of pocket.watch, for a conversation. The chat is to delve into how the digital-focused studio has transformed digital content into global franchises, the impact of the creator economy and more.

Leaders from four of Latin America’s platforms will discuss the rapidly evolving media landscape. Included are Mariano Cesar, head of general entertainment content for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic for Warner Bros. Discovery; Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content strategy for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises; Francisco Morales, head of content strategy and acquisitions for Latin America at Amazon Studios; and Augusto Rovegno, senior VP of content for TelevisaUnivision’s ViX.

“Some of the world’s most influential buyers, creators and visionaries are included in today’s announcement,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director for NATPE Global. “Our goal is to provide practical intel and inform our audience on emerging trends they can apply to their business strategies. There’s no question that this group will deliver on that mandate, and we are exceptionally pleased they’ll be joining us on the main stage.”