Ektaa R. Kapoor to Receive International Emmy Directorate Award

Ektaa R. Kapoor, co-founder of leading Indian production outfit Balaji Telefilms, has been tapped to receive the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala on November 20 in New York City.

Kapoor started Balagi in 1994 with her parents, Bollywood icon Jeetendra Kapoor and media executive Shobha Kapoor. Since then, she has created and produced more than 17,000 hours of television and 45 films. Balaji operates its own OTT platform, Alt Balaji

Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, noted: “Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long-running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry with our Directorate Award.”

“Receiving this recognition fills me with a profound sense of humility and excitement,” Kapoor said. “This award holds a special place in my heart, as it signifies a journey that goes beyond mere work—it’s a pivotal aspect of my personal and professional life. Representing my country on the global stage through this esteemed platform is an incredible honor. Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level.”