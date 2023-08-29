Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Eccho Rights Hires for Sales

Eccho Rights Hires for Sales

Kristin Brzoznowski 1 day ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Eccho Rights has tapped Tess Charman for the role of director of sales for continental Europe.

Charman was formerly the VP for EMEA at Avalon Distribution and previously worked at Entertainment One, MGM and Warner Bros. International Television Production. She takes up the post on September 1, based in Eccho Rights’ London office.

Charman will be handling continental Europe and pan-regional sales (excluding Iberia), focusing on the company’s slate of English- and Nordic-language titles.

”We are very pleased to expand our sales team with one of the most qualified professionals in our industry who has hands-on experience growing sales of scripted content into major European territories,” said Fredrik af Malmborg, CEO of Eccho Rights.

Charman added, ”I’m delighted to join Eccho rights, especially during such an exciting period of growth for the company. I am looking forward to working closely with the U.K. and international teams and representing the growing slate of drama projects throughout Europe.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Nielsen: Consumers Continue to Struggle with Discovery

Amid an abundance of on-demand content, viewers are spending 10.5 minutes per session deciding what to watch, according to Nielsen's 2023 State of Play report.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.