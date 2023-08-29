Eccho Rights Hires for Sales

ADVERTISEMENT

Eccho Rights has tapped Tess Charman for the role of director of sales for continental Europe.

Charman was formerly the VP for EMEA at Avalon Distribution and previously worked at Entertainment One, MGM and Warner Bros. International Television Production. She takes up the post on September 1, based in Eccho Rights’ London office.

Charman will be handling continental Europe and pan-regional sales (excluding Iberia), focusing on the company’s slate of English- and Nordic-language titles.

”We are very pleased to expand our sales team with one of the most qualified professionals in our industry who has hands-on experience growing sales of scripted content into major European territories,” said Fredrik af Malmborg, CEO of Eccho Rights.

Charman added, ”I’m delighted to join Eccho rights, especially during such an exciting period of growth for the company. I am looking forward to working closely with the U.K. and international teams and representing the growing slate of drama projects throughout Europe.”