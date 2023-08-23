Eccho Rights Taps Little Dot Studios Alum

ADVERTISEMENT

Eccho Rights has appointed Little Dot Studios and Beyond Distribution alum Caitlin Meek-O’Connor as digital commercial director, heading the direct-to-consumer team.

Meek-O’Connor served as director of programming and acquisitions at Little Dot Studios. Prior to that, she worked at Beyond Distribution and DRG.

“Caitlin is one of our industries most experienced executives with an expertise in growing direct-to-consumer business and acquisitions,” said Fredrik af Malmborg, CEO of Eccho Rights. “She is a perfect lead for our growing digital team, currently mainly based in Istanbul where we to date have gathered more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube. We are seeing a very impressive annual growth on googles platforms but also on Facebook and other digital platforms.”

Meek-O’Connor added, “I’m excited to be joining Eccho Rights at such a formative time. Distribution is changing and fantastic content may now be served directly to global audiences. Eccho are already leading the charge of growing audiences for drama social platforms and I’m looking forward to helping expand this activity across new platforms & genres.”