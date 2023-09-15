Eccho Rights CEO Fredrik af Malmborg Steps Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Fredrik af Malmborg, co-founder of Eccho Rights, is stepping down from his role as CEO with immediate effect.

Herbert L. Kloiber, chairman of the Eccho Rights board and CEO of Eccho’s parent company, Night Train Media, is assuming the role on an interim basis as the overall integration of the group continues.

Kloiber said: “I would like to express our profound gratitude to Fredrik. His vision and determination have been the driving force behind Eccho Rights’ reputation and success, particularly in building a vast content catalog and a trusted brand for Turkish drama series around the world.”

Oskar Malmquist, head of business affairs at Eccho since 2019, has been promoted to the role of chief operations officer. Kloiber commented: “Oskar’s dedication and expertise have been crucial for our company, and I’m confident that in this new role, he’ll further enhance our operational efficiencies and drive our cross-functional processes forward across the NTM group.”

Adam Barth will be joining Night Train Media’s content team to solidify a collaborative effort across the group. Barth will now also lead the sales team for English-language content under his new title, director of co-productions and distribution.

Handan Özkubat will continue to serve as director of Turkish drama.

Af Malmborg co-founded Sparks Network in 2004 alongside business partner Nicola Söderlund. The company became Eccho Rights in 2012. The distributor now represents more than 7,000 hours of international drama, licensing more than 17,000 hours annually from its offices in Stockholm, London, Istanbul and Madrid. Night Train Media acquired a majority stake in Eccho Rights in July 2022.