World Screen Podcast: Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Decker

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Decker.

In this installment, from the FAST Festival, David Decker, the president of content sales at Warner Bros. Discovery, will discuss how FAST fits into the company’s overall approach for monetizing its extensive slate of movies and series. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

World Screen podcast episodes will be released on Mondays and Wednesdays on all major podcast platforms.