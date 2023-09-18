Netflix Pacts with India’s Yash Raj Films

ADVERTISEMENT

Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Netflix have entered into a new multiyear creative partnership to collaborate on films and series.

The first project to come out of this partnership is the character-driven thriller The Railway Men, a four-part series starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan and directed by Shiv Rawail.

The second, Maharaj, is a film that marks the debut of actor Junaid Khan and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The film is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, whose last film, Hichki, was a global hit.

Monika Shergill, VP of content at Netflix India, said, “We are passionate about serving our broad audiences with series and films that they connect with and love, and we want to do more of this. Yash Raj Films has defined the essence of Indian filmmaking. They are one of the most respected storytellers in the industry. From Kabhi Kabhie to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War to Pathaan, their signature stories have been part of our lives and continue to fuel the zeitgeist. Together, we are confident that we can entertain the world with quality films and series like never before.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said, “YRF’s mission is to create entertaining, inspiring and extraordinary stories from India for the world. Netflix is the biggest streamer in the world and offers us an opportunity to tell our stories in over 190 countries. Their belief in the ‘content-first’ approach is noteworthy and synergistic with our ethos. This partnership will certainly push YRF as a storyteller to new audiences and allow them to consume Indian stories in their own languages, too. India is a young and aspirational country. We have 1.4 billion stories to tell the world. We want to showcase our content, as well as provide a platform for our brilliant homegrown talent to a global audience.”