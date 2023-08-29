Activist Filmmakers Form New Production Company

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodney Diverlus, Sandy Hudson and Anubha Momin have teamed up to form Above the Palace, a new Toronto-based production company.

The Black-, South Asian- and Queer-owned company is focused on developing original IP and co-producing acquired material with partners. Aftercare, Above the Palace’s first project, has its upcoming world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9.

Above the Palace’s development slate currently includes the feature-length romantic comedy Come By Seldom and television series The Parallel and Queen City. The company aims to use storytelling as a tool for social change.

“With the launch of Above the Palace, we’re combining our varied experience and story ideas with our ability to tap into the zeitgeist to understand what younger, more diverse audiences are craving,” said Diverlus, co-founder of Above the Palace. “What really interests us are projects that can move the needle on culture and have a global impact.”