NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has put in place a new structure for Telemundo Studios designed to boost its scripted content offering.

Luis Fernandez, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said: “At a time when Telemundo is the most-watched network in prime time, we are super-charging our scripted content production under one strong brand: Telemundo Studios. For almost two decades, Telemundo has led in the production of Spanish-language content made by Hispanics for Hispanics. With this streamlined structure, we are doubling down on our commitment to serve the Latino community with the best scripted content across all platforms for years to come.”

Ronald Day has been promoted to president of entertainment and chief content officer, continuing to report to Fernandez. In his role, Day will expand his responsibilities beyond the network’s entertainment programming and unscripted content, to include Telemundo Studios, comprising the development and production of all scripted content for linear, as well as owned and third-party streaming platforms.

Prior to this role, Day was president of entertainment and content strategy, where he oversaw the network’s content strategy with a focus on daily entertainment and in collaboration with Telemundo Global Studios, news and sports.

“Ronald has been key in propelling Telemundo to the top with innovative entertainment formats, and I am certain that in this new role, he will further solidify our leadership position among Latino audiences across all screens,” added Fernandez.

Javier Pons will now lead the consolidated Telemundo Studios as executive VP of Telemundo Studios, reporting to Fernandez. In this newly created role, Pons will be responsible for all scripted productions for the Telemundo network and streaming platforms.

Most recently, Pons was general director of Globomedia and head of TV at The Mediapro Studio.

“I am thrilled to lead the newly consolidated team and continue to drive Telemundo’s momentum,” said Day. “We welcome Javier, who brings tremendous expertise to this role and will help us leverage our extensive production know-how to continue to be the number one producer of Spanish-language scripted content in the U.S.”

“It’s a privilege to join the Telemundo production team leading the evolution of content for Latinos in the U.S. and around the world,” said Pons. “At a time when Latino audiences are rapidly growing and evolving, Telemundo is best positioned to serve them with its premium original productions. Telemundo Studios will continue to strengthen the relationship with our audience with entertainment content that connects with their culture, aspirations and emotions.”