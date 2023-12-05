Luis Fernández Named Chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

ADVERTISEMENT

Luis Fernández has been appointed chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, while Beau Ferrari transitions to senior advisor at NBCUniversal.

Fernández returns to Telemundo following a career in Spanish-language media as a broadcast executive and journalist. He succeeds Ferrari, who has served as chairman for the past three years and will transition to be senior advisor to the chairman of the News Group and NBCUniversal for strategic growth opportunities.

Fernández previously served as president of Noticias Telemundo, the news division of Telemundo. He also served as CEO of RTVE in Spain, president of Univision Entertainment and Univision Studios and international CEO of Real Madrid, based in Beijing.

“Throughout his extraordinary career, Luis has time and again shown visionary leadership, building and growing the most successful Spanish-language media organizations in the United States and overseas,” Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, said. “At this moment in Telemundo’s storied history, we are so fortunate to have someone of Luis’s experience and stature to rejoin our team and are excited about what the future holds for Telemundo and its audiences under his leadership.”

“Under Beau’s successful leadership, Telemundo has remained a highly influential voice to Spanish-speaking audiences throughout the nation,” Conde added. “He has led Telemundo during a transformative time. He and the team delivered innovative content across all platforms and record financial results. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role.”