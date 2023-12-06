Paramount+ Arrives in Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has officially launched in Japan via leading cable and broadband internet service J:COM and premium pay channel WOWOW.

The Japanese launch means the streamer is now available in all ten of the world’s top SVOD growth markets. It is available to subscribers of J:COM and WOWOW at no additional cost, delivering originals such as Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, plus a lineup of Paramount Pictures titles, CBS series such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and NCIS, Showtime fare like Dexter and a range of animated series, including South Park.

Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager for Paramount+, noted: “The launch of Paramount+ in Japan marks a pivotal moment in our expansion, as our footprint now spans all of the top ten international markets. We are incredibly excited to launch with two great local partners, J:COM and WOWOW, as this allows us to combine our powerful global offering with our partners’ local platforms and content. I am confident this combination will create the right mix that our fans won’t want to miss.”

Yoichi Iwaki, president and epresentative director of J:COM, added: “I am delighted that through J:COM’s network, we can deliver attractive films and series from Paramount+ to everyone in Japan. I am confident that the exciting Paramount+ line-up will bring a new viewing experience to the Japanese audience. Together with Paramount and WOWOW, we look forward to exploring new dimensions of entertainment.”

Akira Tanaka, representative director and CEO of WOWOW, noted, “It is exciting that we are able to deliver the array of attractive content from Paramount+ to Japanese viewers through WOWOW On Demand, starting this December. This launch marks a significant moment for WOWOW, which has long been delivering outstanding content from around the world as a premium pay channel. Together with Paramount and J:COM, we will bring Paramount’s high-quality content and diverse offering, to provide new thrilling and engaging content to the Japanese entertainment scene.”