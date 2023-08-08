WBD & J:COM Expand Japanese JV

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has sealed a new agreement with J:COM in Japan, significantly expanding their joint-venture partnership.

The deal expands the deal from two linear networks to seven, encompassing Discovery, Animal Planet, Mondo, Tabi, Cartoon Network, Movie+ and LalaTV. As part of the deal, J:COM will oversee the distribution of the seven-channel portfolio to third-party cable and DTH operators in Japan.

James Gibbons, president and managing director for the Western Pacific at WBD noted: “Warner Bros. Discovery and J:COM have a proven partnership in Japan and this new agreement leverages the deep expertise of both companies to build an even stronger offering for Japanese consumers. Beyond the joint venture expansion, the deal also provides additional opportunities for further collaboration between the two businesses, including content for SVOD platforms and local co-production.”

Yoichi Iwaki, president and representative director at J:COM, added: “We are honored to strengthen our close strategic relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, the world’s leading IP owner. Under the new partnership, J:COM will leverage the assets of both parties, such as providing unprecedentedly attractive content and new SVOD platforms. In addition, by making the most of the connections J:COM has built up with customers and other business operators, we will strive to further enhance the possibilities of entertainment and the value we provide.”