GRB Studios Inks Global Sales Across Genres

GRB Studios has secured several distribution deals, totaling nearly 200 hours of content, including comedy specials, action docuseries, investigative programs and more.

MNET Africa acquired eight Comedy Dynamics stand-up specials—Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma; Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You; Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell, Kid; Jesus Trejo: Stay Home, Son; Marina Franklin: Single Black Female; Michael Yo: Blasian; Tj: January 3rd; and Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This.

The U.K.-based SVOD platform NextUP will broadcast ten comedy stand-up specials, including Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted; D.L. Hughley: Clear; Danny Bhoy: Subject to Change; Janeane Garofalo: If I May; Loni Love: America’s Sister; Margaret Cho: Psycho; Maria Bamford: Weakness Is the Brand; Marina Franklin: Single Black Female; Moshe Kasher: Live In Oakland; and Whitney Cummings: Money Shot.

Comedy Central Middle East took the stand-up comedy special Maz Jobrani: Pandemic Warrior.

In Germany, ProSieben picked up the docuseries Turquoise Fever, which follows a Nevada gem-mining family; and Auction Kings, a reality series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at eclectic auctioneers. ViaSat acquired Turquoise Fever for CEE and Scandinavia, while AETN UK acquired the third season of Auction Kings as well as the tenth season of the real-life investigative series On the Case.

You Look, a new AVOD platform in Ireland and the U.K., took three culinary series—seasons one and two of Eat Your Words, Recipe Rehab and two seasons of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.

Hud Woodle, executive VP of international sales and operations at GRB Studios, said: “GRB Studios starts the year with a lot of distribution activity, closing deals all over the world with several partners. In these challenging times, people are searching for more great content. GRB has been delivering a variety of premium content from our 4,000+ portfolio to our global partners for years, so buyers come to us knowing we can deliver many hours of a variety of top programming. We are especially excited to offer stellar comedy specials from Comedy Dynamics (a Nacelle company) bringing much-needed laughter to global audiences at a crucial time.”