Imagine Entertainment Expands Justin Wilkes’ Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Wilkes, the president of Imagine Documentaries, is expanding his remit at the company to include chief creative officer of Imagine Entertainment.

While continuing to lead the documentary division he started with Executive VP Sara Bernstein, Wilkes will also be responsible for facilitating the creative output and artistic strategy of the company under the direction of Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard in his expanded role.

Wilkes will work closely with the film, TV, docs, branded entertainment, kids and family and international division heads as well as Jax Media and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions to create, enable and foster creative opportunities across the company.

Grazer and Howard commented: “We are thrilled to have Justin expand his role at Imagine. Over the years, he has shown he is creatively ambitious, has a keen eye for talent and story, and has the ability to masterfully execute his productions. He is a powerful producer and collaborator, and incredibly talent-friendly, engaging with storytellers in a way that allows them to actualize their vision and maximize their abilities. We are excited for him to work across all of our divisions to further the creative ambitions of the company.”

“Ron and Brian have built one of the most admired, truly creatively-led companies in the business and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed our partnership in documentaries over the years,” said Wilkes. “There’s so much creative IP being generated within the building, led by our talented division heads, and I genuinely look forward to unlocking even more potential across our entire slate and creative output.”