Banijay Rights Sets New Sales Structure

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Rights has put in place a new sales structure in Latin America, Canada and German-speaking territories, all under the leadership of CEO Cathy Payne.

In LatAm, Michelle Wasserman will be heading up the activities in selling both finished tape and formats across the continent as senior VP of LatAm, Brazil and U.S. Hispanic. Wasserman has orchestrated format sales for MasterChef into 13 countries and 14 of My Name Is across the region, alongside managing over 40 format productions per year. Her remit will now expand to finish tape sales.

Joining her in the Miami office is Ivania Zamora, who takes up the role of VP of LatAm.

Veronique Verges is joining the EMEA team as senior VP of German-speaking territories, Poland and Hungary. Now based in London, she will report to Tim Mutimer executive VP for EMEA.

Jane Rimer has been named senior VP for Canada. Since joining late last year, she has already completed significant deals, including signing the first version of Celebrity Big Brother in French Canada.

Rimer and Wasserman will report to Matt Creasey, executive VP of sales, acquisitions and co-productions for rest of the world excluding EMEA.