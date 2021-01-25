Molotov & WarnerMedia Expand Distribution Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Molotov and WarnerMedia have extended their long-term distribution agreement that includes the Toonami, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Boing, CNN and TCM Cinéma services.

Toonami, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Boing and TCM Cinéma are included in Molotov Extended offer. CNN International will be included in Molotov Plus as well as in Molotov Extended.

This new agreement also includes Boomerang Max and Boing Max kids’ SVOD content and Toonami Max young adult SVOD content. They will soon be included, along with other publishers, in the Molotov Kids & Teens bundle launched in December.

Grégory Samak, general manager of Molotov, said: “This new agreement strengthens our historic partnership with WarnerMedia and allows our 13 million users to enjoy the richness of the group’s content and iconic brands.”