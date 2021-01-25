ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group Outlines EMEA Team

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group has appointed three executives to oversee EMEA sales that were previously under the remit of Lisa Kramer, who will be assuming the role of president of international TV licensing.

Matt Downer—who currently oversees the U.K., Ireland, Greece, Turkey and Russia—will add oversight of Benelux, Southwest Europe (including Spain, Portugal and Italian-speaking Europe) as well as the Middle East.

Philippe Renouard will add French-speaking Europe to his current remit, which includes Nordics and Africa. He will also continue as our Miramax ambassador, expanding that content liaison role to other third party content producers and special projects.

Bernie Schwab will assume leadership for the regions of German-speaking, Central and Eastern Europe. In addition to sales and oversight of activities in those areas, Schwab will expand his collaboration with the local Paramount Pictures and ViacomCBS divisions in order to grow revenue and create new business models.

All three will report to Kramer.

Michael Armstrong, who currently manages relationships with third-party studios, will be expanding his responsibilities to oversee the international sales teams for formats and the CBS Newspath service.