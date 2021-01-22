VIS Unveils Diverse New Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has revealed at NATPE Virtual Miami its new slate of content, which features documentaries, made-for-streaming movies, premium series and content from VIS Kids.

“This slate represents the vast depth and breadth of global stories and voices that represent a compelling offering to our partners and audiences,” said JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas. “We continue to partner with the most diverse content creators across the globe and cannot wait to bring these stories to life.”

Among the fiction series on the slate is Electric Years, a new co-production between Dynamo, CBS Studios and VIS that is already in development. An action, heist and adventure show, Electric Years is set in Europe during the spring of 1968 amid the student revolution. There’s also The Gypsy Bride, based on the best-selling novel La Novia Gitana by Carmen Mola; Artemisia, depicting the life of Italian artist Artemisia Gentileschi; The Gold, a true-crime series following one of Britain’s most notorious criminal investigations; and the sitcom Se Rentan Cuartos, which has been renewed for a new season.

The TV movie A Very Kally’s Birthday (working title) tells the story of Kally, who, days before her birthday, goes on an unexpected trip where she accidentally meets a celebrity musician. It is based on the series Kally’s Mashup and written by Peter Barsocchini.

In the factual genre there is the docuseries Dr. Ballí about the life of Alfredo Ballí; the doc feature A Woman in Black Boots, based on a mysterious secret operation that took place in Mexico City after the last major earthquake in 2017; documentary Adriano the Emperor; and 38 Stars, based on the best-selling book by author Josefina Licitra that tells the story of “Operation Star” (Operación Estrella).

VIS Kids titles include Marcelo, Marmelo, Martelo, based on the popular collection of books by Brazilian writer Ruth Rocha; Gloria Wants to Know It All, an animated series for preschool children about an alpaca from the big city that goes to spend her vacation at her grandfather’s house in Pueblo Lanugo; and Deer Squad, which follows four deer friends as they protect the animals of Central Forest and the humans who the futuristic metropolis surrounding their woodland home.

Further, as part of VIS’s evolution, the studio is launching a new and innovative brand look introduced at NATPE. The new identity reflects the strength of its global content identity. Its first global brand campaign consists of short spots that feature talent talking about their passion—for their audiences, for telling stories on screen—and behind the camera and giving tips on their expertise and how they have mastered their craft.