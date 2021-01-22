The Drew Barrymore Show Heads to Foxtel

ADVERTISEMENT

Foxtel has licensed the Australian rights for The Drew Barrymore Show for FOX Arena.

The series will be airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. starting February 1, express from the U.S. and available On Demand on Foxtel. Foxtel secured the rights through a deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

In the show, host Drew Barrymore shares her undeniably relatable point of view in this fresh and unique, multi-topic format celebrating every part of humanity along the way. The Drew Barrymore Show features segments such as “Designed by Drew” and “Drew’s News.”

“From news to pop culture, human interest to comedy—we can have those amazing discussions that we need to have in order to grow,” Barrymore said. “I love exploring everything and finding our way to beauty and wisdom as well as to the heart and humor in life. I want to reach for an intelligent optimism and just have some fun while doing so.”

The group general manager of LifeStyle and FOX Arena, Wendy Moore, said, “Drew Barrymore is loved by Australian women, her honest, authentic, and down-to-earth approach to her life has endeared her to all of us. The Drew Barrymore Show reflects what women want for ourselves today and we are so excited that we can bring the show to Australia for our Foxtel viewers.”