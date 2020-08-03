Lifetime Movie Network Launching on Foxtel

ADVERTISEMENT

Foxtel is bolstering its movie offering with the launch of Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) this September.

The launch slate includes Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, A Day Late and a Dollar Short, Fatal Honeymoon, The Wrong Roommate, Hunt for the I-5 Killer, Liz & Dick, No One Would Tell and Secret Lives of Cheerleaders. The new channel is exclusive to Foxtel from September 1, available at no extra cost to customers of the Foxtel Movies bundle and broadcast 24 hours a day.

Brian Walsh, executive director of television at Foxtel, said: “For more than 20 years, Lifetime Movie Network has captured TV audiences in the U.S. by delivering quality made for television movies featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The movies are a perfect guilty pleasure with captivating stories and outstanding performances. We are delighted to partner with LMN to bring our customers Lifetime’s iconic movie heritage to Australia.”

Tanya Lopez, executive VP of movies, limited series and original movie acquisitions for Lifetime and LMN, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the strength of Foxtel to bring A+E Networks’ Lifetime original movies to a whole new audience throughout Australia. With a legacy of powerful women on both sides of the camera including the best of Hollywood’s A-list talent, our globally successful Lifetime TV movies offer the widest breadth of subjects and storylines that resonate with today’s audiences seeking to indulge.”