Warner Bros. Inks Overall Deal with Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff

Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) has secured a new creative partnership and exclusive overall deal with Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, a Yale University professor and co-founder and CEO of the Center for Policing Equity.

Under terms of the multiyear pact, Dr. Goff and his newly formed creative team, JusticeRx, will work closely with WBTVG’s series creators, writers and producers, as well as the studio’s development and current programming executives, to provide insights and resources on key social justice issues. They will consult through all stages of the creative process, from a project’s original inception through development, production and beyond.

Further, Dr. Goff and JusticeRx will develop new programming for the studio informed by his work, with the goal of telling stories that help get people free. The content could range from scripted dramas and comedies to docuseries and other unscripted projects for streaming, cable and broadcast networks.

Kevin Richardson, who helped develop Empire and 24: Live Another Day, will serve as executive VP. Dr. Amma Y. Ghartey-Tagoe Kootin, a Harvard and Tisch-educated scholar, writer, and producer who is a TED Fellow and previously contributed at A&E and the History Channel, will be the VP of creative affairs. Halle Liebman will be joining from the NBCUniversal streamer Peacock to coordinate the enterprise.

Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff said: “This year, the world was reminded of the power stories have to define our lives. That creates an unprecedented opportunity to direct that power towards uplifting vulnerable communities. Our goal will be to help storytellers un-tell the lies we tell about ourselves. I could not be more excited about this opportunity to work with the brilliant people at WBTV in that project.”

Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, said: “Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff has been a leading voice of moral clarity on critical issues facing our society, and through this creative partnership, we are honored to have the benefit of his insight, guidance, and counsel here at the Studio. We are also extremely excited to collaborate with Dr. Goff and his team to create powerful and compelling programming that will both entertain and inspire.”