The Cartel Signs Three New Creatives

The Cartel has signed a trio of new clients: executive producers Michael Taylor and Curtis Kheel, as well as actress and filmmaker Niki Koss.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with such incredible creatives, and can’t wait to help them take the next steps in their careers,” said Stan Spry, CEO of The Cartel.

Taylor is best known for creating SYFY’s Defiance series, which ran for four seasons. He is currently executive producer of the upcoming AMC animated drama series Pantheon, and previously executive produced AMC’s Into The Badlands and Turn: Washington’s Spies. His additional credits include Battlestar Galactica, Stephen King’s The Dead Zone, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Kheel is a consulting producer on the CBS All Access series Why Women Kill, starring Lucy Liu. His previous credits include ABC’s Grand Hotel and Still Star-Crossed, Lifetime’s Devious Maids and Freeform’s The Lying Game. Earlier in his career, he was on Hellcats (CW), Eureka (SyFy), The Dresden Files (SyFy), Kyle XY (Freeform) and the original Charmed (WB).

Koss, when not directing, can be seen in her series regular role of Alexis Glenn in the Freeform series Famous In Love from showrunner I. Marlene King. She co-starred in the Paramount Pictures film Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse and has appeared in several independent feature films.