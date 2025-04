ADVERTISEMENT

Writer, producer and director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Freaks and Geeks) and his producing partner Laura Fischer have clinched a first-look multiyear deal with Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG).

In his first pact with WBTVG, Feig will develop and create original programming across live-action scripted, unscripted and animation. Content will be produced through his Feigco Entertainment production company for all platforms, including, potentially, HBO and Max, external streaming services and U.S. broadcast networks.

“I’ve long been a fan of Warner Bros. Television Group because of their very diverse and far-reaching slate of quality TV programming,” Feig said. “So, it’s an absolute honor for Laura Fischer and me to be joining forces with Clancy [Collins White, president of creative affairs], Parul [Agrawal, senior VP and head of drama development] and Adrienne [Turner, executive VP and head of comedy development] to create new and innovative shows to entertain viewers in a time when we all desperately need some great escapist fare. Long live WBTVG!”

Feig’s best-known TV work is Freaks and Geeks. He was also a co-executive producer and directed more than a dozen episodes of the Emmy-winning comedy The Office, and executive produced Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. He also directed episodes of Arrested Development, Nurse Jackie, Weeds and Welcome to Flatch, on which he also wrote and executive produced. Feig also executive produced Love Life and Minx.