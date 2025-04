ADVERTISEMENT

Hemisphere Media Group is bringing its WAPA+ FAST channel, catering to the Puerto Rican community in the U.S., to Samsung TV Plus.

“On Samsung TV Plus, WAPA+ gives all Americans access to the best culture, news and entertainment from Puerto Rico,” said Alan Sokol, president and CEO for Hemisphere Media Group. “Through WAPA+ and Samsung this vibrant community can now enjoy an unparalleled 70-plus hours per week of local news, information, and entertainment programming every week, and much more from WAPA-TV, Puerto Rico’s number one TV network for 15 consecutive years.”

There are some 5.9 million Puerto Ricans living in the U.S. mainland. WAPA+ caters to this demo with live daily newscasts, entertainment fare such as Super Chef Celebrities and Guerreros and the Caribbean movie block Cine Domirriqueño.