The Flight Attendant’s Steve Yockey Signs with Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Television Group has signed an overall deal with the Emmy-nominated executive producer, writer and showrunner Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant).

Under the exclusive, multiyear deal, Yockey will develop, create and produce original programming to be produced by Warner Bros. Television for all platforms, including HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the five U.S. broadcast networks.

Yockey is currently executive producer and showrunner of Warner Bros. Television Group’s hit series The Flight Attendant (from star Kaley Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions), which recently completed production on its second season for HBO Max. Yockey recently scored a script-to-series development commitment from FOX for the new Warner Bros. Television single-camera comedy Cindy Snow.