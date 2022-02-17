BBC Studios ANZ Appoints Head of Branded Services

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand has promoted Chrissie Carras, formerly head of programming and advertising sales, to head of branded services.

Carras will oversee programming, presentation, media planning, advertising and brand partnership and will be responsible for the branded services marketing team. She takes over from Tim Christlieb, who is returning to work for BBC Studios in the U.K.

Carras joined BBC Studios in 2010 and has held various roles in branded services, working across marketing, programming, presentation and advertising sales. She was responsible for the launch of BBC Earth in Australia and New Zealand and BBC Brit, BBC Living and BBC Kids on Fetch and CBeebies on Sky TV in New Zealand.

Along with Carras’s promotion, Calum Hemphill has been promoted to head of network planning. He will report to Carras.

Fiona Lang, general manager of BBC Studios ANZ, said: “I’m delighted that Chrissie will step up to lead our branded services division as we say a fond farewell to Tim and wish him all the best. In Chrissie, we have someone with an unparalleled knowledge and passion for the best British TV content and an astute understanding of what works for our audiences, advertisers and platform partners. She has been an integral part of the BBC Studios team for over ten years and is perfectly placed to lead our enhanced team to make the most of opportunities as the business evolves.”

Carras said: “I’m excited to get started in this new role. The BBC is a brand that resonates around the world as producing and broadcasting the best of British television, and I look forward to continuing to drive our local network of channels, on-demand offerings, brand propositions and advertising and sponsorship opportunities in a rapidly changing environment.”