The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Wrap with Season Five

Prime Video has ordered a fifth and final season of its hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

From creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, the series is Prime Video’s most-awarded, with 20 Emmy Awards. The fourth season is set to premiere today, February 18, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.

The series star Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby.

“Amy, Dan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”