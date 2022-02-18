Simon Baker Ties Up with MGM International Television Productions

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Baker (The Mentalist, The Devil Wears Prada, Breath) has signed an exclusive multiyear, first-look agreement with MGM International Television Productions.

As part of the partnership, Baker will develop scripted projects with MGM, with an eye for him to potentially direct and/or star.

In film, the actor’s credits include L.A. Confidential, The Devil Wears Prada and Margin Call. His TV work in The Mentalist, which played in over 130 countries, garnered him Best Actor nominations for the Screen Actors Guild, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Baker’s award-winning directorial debut Breath, the film adaptation of Tim Winton’s best-selling novel, screened at multiple international film festivals.

Rola Bauer, president of international television productions at MGM, said: “Simon Baker is an international star whose creative instincts and expertise as a director, producer and, clearly, as an actor puts him in rarefied company. We are thrilled to support his passion to tell global stories with the amazing talent coming out of Australia.”

Baker added: “It’s definitely a great time to use the medium to bridge cultures and evolve perspectives on storytelling. I’m excited to put together a talented and creative team to present bold and engaging stories that can enrich, entertain and connect with international audiences. MGM International TV Productions are the perfect partners; I believe together we can grow something very special.”