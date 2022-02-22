Global SVOD Subs to Reach 1.75 Billion by 2027

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Digital TV Research, global SVOD subscriptions will increase by 550 million between 2021 and 2027 to reach 1.75 billion.

The firm is forecasting that China and the U.S. together will account for 48 percent of the world’s total by 2027.

Three U.S.-based platforms are set to control half the world’s SVOD subscriptions by 2027. Netflix will add 60 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027. Disney+ will overtake Netflix in subscription terms in 2028. Disney+ will add 146 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 276 million. About 106 million of Disney+’s subscribers will be in the 13 Asian countries under the Hotstar brand in 2027. HBO Max will add 65 million subscribers to total 90 million in 2027. Paramount+ (including SkyShowtime) will increase by 55 million subscribers to reach 88 million by 2027.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “China and the U.S. had a similar number of gross subscriptions by end-2021. Due to government pressure, China’s growth is decelerating, with 374 million subscriptions by 2027. The U.S. will continue to grow, with 456 million subscriptions expected by 2027.”