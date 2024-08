ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) has signed an exclusive, multiyear overall deal with Emmy-winning Hacks co-creator Jen Statsky.

Under terms of the partnership, Statsky will develop original series through her First Thought Productions banner for all platforms, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO and Max, external streaming services, U.S. broadcast networks and more.

Prior to the WBTVG deal, Statsky co-created the Max original comedy series Hacks, which has been renewed for a fourth season. Before Hacks, Statsky worked on NBC’s The Good Place throughout its four-season run. Prior to that, she was a co-executive producer and writer on four seasons of Comedy Central’s Broad City. Her previous writing credits also include NBC’s Parks and Recreation, Netflix’s Lady Dynamite and Prime Video’s Forever.