The drama Shōgun notched up a total of 18 wins at the 76th Emmy Awards, followed by The Bear with 11.

The award for outstanding drama series went to Shōgun, which led the nominees this year with 25 nods. Outstanding comedy series went to Hacks, and Baby Reindeer scored the award for outstanding limited or anthology series.

Anna Sawai took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in Shōgun, and her co-star Hiroyuki Sanada won for lead actor in a drama series.

Jeremy Allen White scored his second Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for The Bear. Jean Smart won the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in Hacks.

Richard Gadd got the Emmy for lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Baby Reindeer, and Jodie Foster took home the win for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for True Detective: Night Country.

The Daily Show won for talk series. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver got the Emmy for scripted variety series. The Traitors won for reality competition program.