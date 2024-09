ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has renewed Emily in Paris for a fifth season following the part two debut of season four on September 12.

Emily in Paris season four made its debut on August 12 at number one on the Netflix global top ten with 19.9 million views in its first four days, reaching the top ten in 93 countries. The series has remained on the list for four consecutive weeks since.

Each season of Emily in Paris has appeared in the global top ten English TV List for multiple weeks.

From creator, executive producer and writer Darren Star, Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media.