Night Train Media (NTM) has launched the new label Night Train Digital, led by industry veteran Caitlin Meek-O’Connor.

Night Train Digital will provide end-to-end digital content services, including strategy development, content production, channel management, audience engagement and monetization across YouTube, social media, and other emerging digital platforms.

Night Train Digital will focus on producing and managing premium TV and digital-first content across a variety of platforms. The label will take the reins of all current YouTube and social channels for Eccho Rights.

Meek-O’Connor joined Eccho Rights in September 2023 as digital commerical director to develop the scripted distributor’s direct-to-consumer offering.

“Night Train Digital represents our commitment to expanding our digital footprint and enhancing our content strategy,” said Herbert Kloiber, CEO of Night Train Media. “With Caitlin at the helm, we are poised to explore new opportunities and deliver engaging digital-first content to global audiences.”

“I am thrilled to join Night Train Media and lead the charge at Night Train Digital,” said Meek-O’Connor. “Our goal is to build a dynamic digital-first label that not only strengthens the presence of Eccho Rights on platforms like YouTube and social media but also offers bespoke digital content solutions to partners across the Night Train group and beyond.”