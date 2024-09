ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has signed the award-winning producer, writer and actor Richard Gadd, behind the hit Baby Reindeer, to create more scripted television.

Gadd’s critically acclaimed limited series took home six wins at the 2024 Emmys. Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has now confirmed an expanded relationship with a multiyear scripted series first-look deal with Netflix.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be continuing my creative journey with Netflix,” Gadd told Netflix. “They took a chance on me when I wasn’t proven in the television space; for that, I will always be grateful. I look forward to the years ahead with Netflix, ideas with Ted, Bela [Bajaria], Anne [Mensah], Peter [Friedlander] and all the amazing staff who work at the company.”

The seven-episode series spent eight weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV list (English) after its release and reached the Top 10 TV list in 92 countries. The series had 88.4 million views after 91 days and won six Emmy Awards in the Limited or Anthology Series categories.