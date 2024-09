ADVERTISEMENT

The leading SVOD streamers in the U.S. have eclipsed live TV as the “first place to turn to watch,” according to a new study from Hub Entertainment Research.

According to Decoding the Default, the big five SVOD services (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Max) are the first choice for 46 percent of viewers, up from 35 percent in 2021. Live TV (including MVPDs, vMVPDs and antenna) has fallen from 53 percent in 2021 to 38 percent this year.

Among the top five SVODs, Netflix maintains its clear lead, with 26 percent of viewers going to the platform as their first choice. MPPD (live TV, DVR and VOD) was the first choice for 26 percent of viewers, down from 39 percent three years ago.

For those defaulting to a big five service, 42 percent say they do so for their favorite shows. For those defaulting to live TV from MVPDs, 50 percent say it’s for news and sports. Meanwhile, of those choosing a FAST channel as their default viewing option, 48 percent say it’s for the variety.

“The first stop people turn to watch will always be the one that has the highest loyalty, and favorite shows can deepen those loyalties across streamers,” said Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant for Hub. “While football and the election may help keep cable TV viewers watching this fall, we can expect a quicker abandonment of cable as live sports becomes more easily available online.”