ADVERTISEMENT

Daredevil: Born Again is the most anticipated new series of 2025, with The Bear topping the list for returning series, according to IMDbPro data on the page views of the 250 million IMDb customers.

Alien: Earth ranked second, followed by It: Welcome to Derry, Suits: L.A. and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms rounding out the top 5. The top 10, in consecutive order, features American Primeval, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, El Turco and Ironheart.

IMDb’s most anticipated returning series of 2025 are, in order, The Bear, The Rookie, the next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monsters anthology, Reacher, Stranger Things, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Silo, The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

The series consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro proprietary weekly TV rankings throughout 2024. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.