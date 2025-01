ADVERTISEMENT

Media industry veteran Michael Carrington, a founding and lifetime patron of the Children’s Media Foundation, has announced his retirement.

“The world of television has given me more than I could have ever imagined,” Carrington said on social media. “I’ve had the privilege to work with incredible, talented people and help create content that has brought joy, education and wonder to countless families. As I step away, I’m filled with pride knowing that the values of creativity, diversity and inclusion that have guided me will continue to inspire the next generation of storytellers. I’m excited to see what’s next for this industry and grateful for all the moments we’ve shared.”

For the last two and a half years, Carrington has been serving as founder and executive producer at Carrington Media, a company dedicated to assisting others in creating content for the small screen. He spent six years at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, having served as the director of content, overseeing the television and national radio networks and on-demand products such as ABC iview. As head of children’s and education at the ABC, Carrington championed the creation of content across both linear and digital television platforms, enhancing the presence of Australian children’s programming. He also held roles as CEO of Zodiak Kids Studios (now Banijay Kids & Family), VP and global head of content for HIT Entertainment and chief content officer and creative executive for Cartoon Network and Boomerang across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, among other posts.