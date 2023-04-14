ABC Australia Alum Michael Carrington Launches New Indie

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Carrington, former head of entertainment and specialist at ABC Australia, has teamed up with Wagtail Productions’ Angela Faria (Sheer Will) to launch a new indie venture focused on scripted.

The Brisbane-based company, SeeView Productions, has revealed its first project: the contemporary black comedy A Gift and A Curse, created by Faria and Craig Proudley. The series explores various aspects of mental health through the lens of young adult experiences, with a mix of humor, drama and diverse characters and relatable storylines.

Carrington said, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Angela Faria and Craig Proudley on our first project. We share a passion for delivering compelling content that resonates with broad audiences, and I believe that this partnership will allow us to achieve that goal.”

Faria added, “Working with Michael Carrington is a fantastic opportunity, and together with my co-creator Craig Proudley, we’re looking forward to bringing our combined expertise and vision to life in A Gift and A Curse. Our goal is to create something truly unique that will captivate audiences.”