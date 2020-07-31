MIPCOM Revamps to Three-Day Format, No Stands

ADVERTISEMENT

Following consultation with clients, Reed MIDEM has decided that MIPCOM 2020 will not have exhibition stands in or around the Palais des Festivals and it will now take on a three-day format.

MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes, as it’s being called, will see a new show floor plan, featuring an open-space lounge concept to facilitate in-person business meetings. The market will also now take place over three days, rather than four, from Monday to Wednesday, October 12 to 14.

MIPJunior, which has been based externally at a hotel over the weekend preceding MIPCOM, will this year be held in the Palais des Festivals at the same time as MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes.

The digital MIPCOM Online+ will offer a hybrid market experience by extending the reach of MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes to delegates who may be unable to travel to Cannes.