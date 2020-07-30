Incendo Ramps Up Production & Development Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Incendo, in accordance with on-set safety protocols and revised health provisions, has initiated production on the original romantic comedy A Love Yarn.

A Love Yarn will run in parallel with other romantic comedy-themed projects slated for production in 2020 and 2021. Additional series and films on the development slate include children’s programming, thrillers and dramas. A total of eight films will go into production this year, with an additional 11 slated to start production in 2021, including the drama-thriller series ICE, now in development alongside producing partners Lionsgate UK and Further South Productions.

Incendo’s evolving corporate strategy includes a number of international co-productions, starting with Screentime New Zealand. The company’s united partnerships, combined with innovative and creative viewpoints, will bring these narratives to life, with projects shooting in locations across Canada, Europe, Africa and New Zealand. As a part of Incendo’s market strategy and outlook, executive leadership announcements, re-defined business positioning and new content distribution partners will be revealed in September.

Gavin Reardon, head of international sales and co-productions at Incendo, said: “Focusing on a new content category has reinforced our commitment to this premium and highly-sourced genre and is a vital part of our ongoing slate of series and films. We are thrilled to collaborate with exceptional industry talent and creative partners alongside carefully reinforced safety standards.”