Incendo has partnered with the audio entertainment company Meet Cute to co-develop a slate of film and television adaptations of five Meet Cute original audio titles.

The co-development slate, hand-picked to build upon the current success of the titles, includes James Is Missing, Clever After, The Golden Palm, Christmasuzannukkah and Kerri. The latter has cast Amy Sedaris and Pauline Chalamet in lead acting roles.

“Incendo and Meet Cute feels like a match made in heaven,” said Naomi Shah, CEO of Meet Cute. “From our first conversation, we knew that we wanted to curate a diverse slate from our library that speaks to modern audiences. Each story is uniquely its own, but they all have the same backbone of hope, with a feel-good throughline connecting them.”

Graham Ludlow, head of development and production at Incendo, added, “Partnering with Meet Cute is a refreshing and exciting opportunity to access stories that have already proven their appeal to discerning millennial and Gen Z audiences.”