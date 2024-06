ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios is set to move its TalentWorks division, extending the existing creators in residence program to the global digital brands division.

The TalentWorks team, lead by Helen O’Donnell, head of development, will help identify, develop and nurture emerging new talent within BBC Studios’ production teams and invested indies for the division while growing a slate of new IP.

The TalentWorks creator in residence program launched in 2020. The new creator in residence digital division placements offer three six-month paid residency roles.

Jasmine Dawson, senior VP of digital global engagement at BBC Studios, said, “Bringing TalentWorks into our portfolio is a great opportunity for emerging talent to work on some of our biggest global brands and connect with our digital audiences.”

Helen O’Donnell, head of TalentWorks development at BBC Studios, added: “Extending the very successful creators in residence program into the global digital brands team is an exciting time for us to now start seeking out new creators and pair them with some of the best producers in the industry and develop their very own brilliant commissions.”